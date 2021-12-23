Formerly Wanted Man Troy Agard now in Custody
The man who was the subject of a wanted person bulletin issued on Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021, in connection with investigations into several serious criminal matters is now in custody.
The Barbados Police Service would like to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter. We look forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect, and reassure.
- Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
Public Relations Officer