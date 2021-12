Fish Markets closed for Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs & The Blue Economy is alerting all Barbadian to please note how fish markets across the island will be closed on Christmas Day – Saturday 25th December 2021, Boxing Day – Sunday 26th December 2021 and New Year’s Day – Sunday 1st January 2022.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy takes this opportunity to wish everyone a blessed Christmas and a prosperous 2022.