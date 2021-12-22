DIGICEL UNVEILS SYMPTAI CONSULTING PARTNERSHIP TO BRING CUSTOMERS’ STRATEGIC VISIONS TO LIFE THROUGH TECHNOLOGY

Digicel Group announced they acquired a strategic stake in Caribbean-based Symptai Consulting Limited, which will result in the two companies partnering to help companies bring their strategic vision to life through technology.

The partnership is good news for Government and corporate customers across the Caribbean with combined consulting capabilities and service delivery excellence. This will result in a comprehensive ICT and Cyber and Information Security offering that will be available across the region.

Digicel Business, with its mission to deliver the best service and value to customers by leveraging its expansive network and expert resources, offers a full range of mobile, ICT and managed services in partnership with key vendors to customers across the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific regions.

Symptai Consulting, a Jamaican-centered consultancy firm with regional reach and global capabilities, represents the perfect partner fit with its 20 plus year track record and best in class end to end capabilities. Particular areas of expertise include Digital Transformation, Anti-Money Laundering/Counter Financing of Terrorism, Cyber and Information Security, and Data Privacy and Protection, with some of the biggest corporate customers trusting their business to Symptai.

Commenting on the partnership, Marlon Cooper, Symptai Consulting’s CEO, said; “The key word here is opportunity. This partnership with Digicel Business means investment, expansion and job creation. It represents an exciting next step for us as together we can address more complete solutions for more customers in more places.”

Oliver Coughlan, Digicel Group CEO, adds; “Customers face ever-more complex challenges and it takes best in class technologies deployed by the brightest minds with the most current expertise to meet them and solve them. That is what a Digicel and Symptai partnership means for customers. This gives the partnership enhanced reach, scale and capabilities, which in turn means superior service delivery for our customers. We’re delighted to welcome Symptai to the Digicel family.”