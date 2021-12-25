CHRISTMAS 2021 MESSAGE FROM COMMISSIONER OF POLICE: RICHARD BOYCE

Christmas is a festival to celebrate with family, friends and loved ones. In particular, it is an occasion for sharing and caring and also to enjoy the fellowship of those who mean the most to us.

We also reflect on the trials and triumphs of the past year and make resolutions and express our intentions for the coming year. It is well documented that the event we celebrate at Christmas began not only with joy at the birth of Christ but was also marked with the tumult existing at the place of his birth.

This year our country along with the rest of the global community has experienced our own difficulties as we seek to respond to a global pandemic. It has forced changes in virtually every facet of our lives and in particular the way we interact with each other.

In our organisation, most meetings are now held in a virtual environment. We have also had to reimagine the way we interact with the public who request our services.

Our officers have nonetheless performed their duties in a manner that Barbadians deserve and expect. This gives me an opportunity to publicly commend them on their devotion to duty.

Regrettably, some of them contracted the disease and had to go into quarantine. This impacted the numbers available for active duty but suitable arrangements were made to mitigate the difficulties caused by this development.

Sadly, we lost a few of our members. I have already conveyed my condolences to the affected families.

Operationally, we have had an encouraging year in policing public safety. At the time of penning this message, serious crime has fallen by 24% based on a comparative period for last year.

Of course, the matter of firearm crime continues to be of concern. During the coming year, all of our resources, along with expected collaboration of communities will be brought to bear on this matter.

As this year draws to a close and the new year beckons, we look forward to serving the Government and people of Barbados with a renewed sense of commitment. We are fully conscious of the challenges that lie ahead. The pandemic continues to wreak havoc and its resolution seems distant. There are also some public safety issues that must be resolved.

Our service is embarking on an aggressive and comprehensive initiative to drive up efficiency through the use of modern and appropriate technology. This will result in the abandonment of time consuming and inefficient processes and procedures. Work is already in progress to pilot one such system.

In this my first Christmas message since my appointment as Police Commissioner, I want to say how proud I am to be leading The Barbados Police Service at this juncture. I wish to thank the public of Barbados for their continued support and pledge our unwavering commitment to national duty and the maintenance of public order.

I wish all a joyous, but safe Christmas holiday and God’s very best for the year 2022.