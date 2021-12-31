CARICOM congratulates Haiti on 218th Independence Anniversary

CARICOM recognised and lauded the Government and People of Haiti on that country’s Two Hundred and Eighteenth Anniversary of Independence which it celebrates on 1 January 2022.

“As the Government and People of Haiti enter a new year of independence, CARICOM extends its best wishes for goodwill and unity to prevail in the current multifaceted challenges,” CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett said in her congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Haiti HE Dr Ariel Henry.

“Excellency, I take this opportunity to assure you of the Community’s unwavering commitment and support to the Government and People of Haiti as they seek to overcome the challenges they face and build a country of which all its citizens can be proud,” Dr Barnett noted.