Canadian energy subsidiary brings special cheer to local Elderly and Children

The Barbados Light & Power Company recently brightened Christmas in a unique way for some elderly and underprivileged persons within our community. These were the residents of the Camelot Nursing Home in Pine Gardens, St. Michael, the Cornerstone Home for the Elderly and the Thelma Vaughan Home in St. George.

Despite the limitations due to COVID-19 protocols, those present participated with full glee. In addition to the gifts provided for each resident and for the Home itself, there was Christmas entertainment provided by Terry ‘Mexican’ Arthur on steel pan, Willie Kerr on guitar and special guest the Honourable Dr. Stedson ‘Red Plastic Bag’ Wiltshire.

According to Manager Communications and Government Relations, Jackie Marshall-Clarke, “It was a wonderful weekend, filled with happiness for us, as we saw faces radiate the joy, that this season brings. Over the months, we recognized that the residents of our care facilities in Barbados have been tremendously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with limited visits and less interaction. So we were pleased to give time and attention to these folk. This is the second occasion, that we chose to brighten Christmas in this way, which meant that we could visit different Homes, for 2021, on our Christmas road trip. For our employees, this effort was the culmination of lots of community support and volunteerism, which the Company welcomes and appreciates.”

Light & Power takes its Corporate Social Responsibility seriously and is always ready to lend community support wherever it can. More so, the Company encourages and readily supports its employees who volunteer their time to help fulfill recognizable needs around them. As an organization, Light & Power remains committed to improving the social landscape of Barbados and demonstrates this with its ongoing investment in communities across the country.