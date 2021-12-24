Bridgetown U.S. Embassy with Marine Corps Deliver Christmas Gifts to the Nightengale Children’s Home
The children at the Nightengale Children’s Home just received toys from U.S. Ambassador Linda Taglialatela and U.S. Marines on staff at the U.S. Embassy.
Since its start in 1947, Toys for Tots has supported more than 265 million children around the world.
“COVID-19 may have prevented us from holding our usual ceremony, but I’m grateful that we were able to safely deliver toys as a tangible sign of hope for children to experience the joy of Christmas. We wish all Barbadians who celebrate, a very Merry Christmas!” said Ambassador Taglialatela.