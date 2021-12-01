ARGENTINA DONATES 30,000 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINES TO BARBADOS

Argentina revealed as part of the strategy of international reciprocity and solidarity aimed at equitable access to vaccines to reduce the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the current epidemiological situation in the country, it will send vaccines to other countries as a donation. In this case, 30,000 doses to Barbados.

Argentina is part of a global system of reciprocity constituted by the donation of vaccines to reduce the contagion and the effects of the global pandemic of Covid-19, an international mechanism which, during the recent G20 Summit, was claimed by the participating countries as an effective response of solidarity and global work against the pandemic.

Within this framework, Argentina has offered doses to different countries that are in urgent need of access to vaccines, and has obtained favourable responses from 11 countries. Shipments of Astrazeneca vaccines have already been sent to Mozambique (450,000 doses), Vietnam (500,000 doses), Angola (350,000 doses), Grenada (11,000 doses), Saint Lucia (18,000 doses), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (11,000 doses) and Dominica (2,000 doses).

These donations were managed by Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship led by Santiago Cafiero in combination with the Ministry of Health headed by Carla Vizzotti, and are made as a result of the offer that Argentina has initiated to ensure the stock of doses necessary to complete the distribution of vaccines for the entire target population.

The White Helmets Commission, chaired by Sabina Frederic, which reports to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has begun negotiations for assistance and solidarity exchange of COVID-19 management experiences so that, as has been done at the global level, Argentina can respond positively and proactively to the international needs caused by the pandemic.