ARGENTINA DONATES 30,000 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINES TO BARBADOS

Argentina donated 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Barbados. The shipment arrived last Saturday December 4th at 8:00 AM to the BGI Airport.

According to the Charge d’Affaires Angel Dalmazzo, Argentina strongly believes that “No country will be safe until all countries are safe” and actively participate in the global system of reciprocity constituted by the donation of vaccines to reduce the contagion and the effects of the global pandemic of Covid-19.

Besides the 30.000 doses received by Barbados, donations of Astrazeneca vaccines have already been sent to Mozambique (450,000 doses), Vietnam (500,000 doses), Angola (350,000 doses), Grenada (11,000 doses), Saint Lucia (18,000 doses), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (11,000 doses) and Dominica (2,000 doses).

According to Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, “this collaboration is just a token of the historical friendship and positive relations between the Argentine Republic and the Caribbean region. We share the same democratic values, and my government truly appreciates the support we permanently receive from our partners.”

The White Helmets Commission, chaired by Sabina Frederic, has begun negotiations for assistance and solidarity exchange of COVID-19 management experiences so that, as has been done at the global level, Argentina can respond positively and proactively to the international needs caused by the pandemic.