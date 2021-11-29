U.S. Embassy Donates to Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness (BAEH) in Celebration of the Thanksgiving Holiday

The Bridgetown US Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean donated a Thanksgiving meal to the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness (BAEH). The donation coincided with the American holiday of Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day provides an occasion for reunions of friends and families, and it affords Americans a shared opportunity to express gratitude for the freedoms they enjoy as well as food and shelter.

Assisting Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean during this pandemic is a priority for the United States, particularly during Thanksgiving, a time of introspection, service, and compassion.

Speaking at the BAEH, United States Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS Linda Taglialatela said “On Thanksgiving Day in the U.S., we take time to share what we are grateful for, and in that respect we want to thank the BAEH for the great work that you and your team are doing for the community.”

Founder and President of the BAEH Kemar Saffrey thanked Ambassador Taglialatela and the Embassy for supporting the organization and said he looks forward to future collaborations.