U.S. Embassy Donates to Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness (BAEH) in Celebration of the Thanksgiving Holiday

by Bajan Reporter / November 29th, 2021

The Bridgetown US Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean donated a Thanksgiving meal to the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness (BAEH). The donation coincided with the American holiday of Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day provides an occasion for reunions of friends and families, and it affords Americans a shared opportunity to express gratitude for the freedoms they enjoy as well as food and shelter.

Assisting Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean during this pandemic is a priority for the United States, particularly during Thanksgiving, a time of introspection, service, and compassion.

U.S. Ambassador Taglialatela presenting Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness Founder and President Kemar Saffrey with a token during the Thanksgiving meal donation.

U.S. Ambassador Taglialatela presenting Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness Founder and President Kemar Saffrey with a token during the Thanksgiving meal donation.

Speaking at the BAEH, United States Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS Linda Taglialatela said “On Thanksgiving Day in the U.S., we take time to share what we are grateful for, and in that respect we want to thank the BAEH for the great work that you and your team are doing for the community.”

Founder and President of the BAEH Kemar Saffrey thanked Ambassador Taglialatela and the Embassy for supporting the organization and said he looks forward to future collaborations.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • IMG 20211106 WA0029
  • SG Coop Ad Christmas Cards 336 x 280 01 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1