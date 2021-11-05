REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR THE BARBADOS ACCREDITATION COUNCIL VIRTUAL EXPO!

by Bajan Reporter / November 5th, 2021

Join us at our Inaugural Virtual Expo WED, NOV 24TH 10am hosted by award-winning Media Consultant Belle Holder!

* Learn about Barbados’ accredited schools in higher education,
* Learn how to apply for the CARICOM Skills Certificate.
* Find out how you could do courses for FREE with the National Transformation Initiative.

We’ll be joined by the Honourable Santia Bradshaw, Minister of Education, Technology and Vocational Training BAC’s Director Lisa Gale C. Dir. and Director of NTI, Dr Allyson Leacock.

Register now and be a part of this exciting day <em>AND</em> for your chance to win BIG prizes! Register <strong>NOW</strong>!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER & FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN: https://bit.ly/BACExpo

