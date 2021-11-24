Police on Look Out for Glenn Russell Pierre Maloney

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing man.

He was last seen along Palmetto Street, the City St. Michael, sometime in the afternoon on Thursday 18th November 2021. At the time he was wearing a blue button up polka dot shirt, 3/4 tan pants and tan shoes. Description He is 5’9″ slim has a brown complexion, a round head and a low haircut. He also has medium eyes, full lips, ears and nose. He frequents Palmetto Street, Pilgrim Road and Miami Beach, both in the Parish of Christ Church.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Glenn Russell Pierre Maloney, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at telephone number 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.