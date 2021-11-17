Oxygen Generators and US$3 Million in Medical Supplies Arrive

by Bajan Reporter / November 17th, 2021

This weekend, the U.S. Government, in partnership with the Government of Barbados, U.S. Southern Command, World Hope International, and MAP International delivered a new oxygen generation system and US$3 million in medicine and PPE to the Ministry of Health and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown.

Speaking at the arrival ceremony at Grantley Adams International Airport, U.S. Ambassador to Barbados Linda S. Taglialatela highlighted the role the two U.S.-based NGOs played in making the delivery possible. “These 300 pallets of medicine and medical supplies donated by MAP International, and the wings and wheels provided by World Hope, testify to the words so common at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – We are all in this together,” she said.

The new oxygen generation system will enable Barbados to increase its capacity by 80 percent, a much-needed boost to address the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation follows the more than 140,000 Pfizer vaccines donated by the United States to the people of Barbados since August.

CEO and President of World Hope International, John Lyon, added, “At World Hope International, we are thrilled to work with this team to support Barbados in their goal to become oxygen independent. Every person’s health security is at risk if any single person’s health security is at risk. We are all safe only when everyone is safe. This is a big challenge that can only be achieved by partnering with other like-minded organizations and governments.”

Executive Chairperson of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Mrs. Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, and Barbados’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth George, thanked the United States and the international relief and development organizations for their partnership. Mrs. Bynoe-Sutherland explained, “Thank you for this tremendous investment in the people of Barbados and in our national COVID response.”

