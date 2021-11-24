NCF designs initiative for local graphic artists

The National Cultural Foundation recently launched a series of posters featuring the creativity of six local graphic designers, who were commissioned to produce designs on the theme: “My Country to Me“.

Local graphic designers Dominic Skeete, Vickyann Hope, Sergio Charles, Tyrell Ward, Runako Clarke and Kyle Hope have designed six very different variations of the theme, all imaginative concepts and depictions of their beloved Barbados.

These stunning posters were promoted on the NCF’s social media platforms and were an instant hit with members of the public, who have been collecting from the NCF in West Terrace in St. James to decorate their homes and even shops and other retail establishments.

Each artist brought their specialty and love of Barbados to the fore with logo development and brand identity specialist Dominic portraying his skill and passion for Barbados; Creative soul Vickyann exemplified her love for dance and stage; Sergio was inspired by his God-given techniques; creative entrepreneur Tyrell incorporated his love for Bajan entertainment; self-taught artist Runako put his vivid imagination on display and Barbadian and West Indies cricketer Kyle showcased his love for popular culture.

1 Vickyann Hope 2 Tyrell Ward 3 Sergio Charles

4 Runako Clarke 5 Kyle Hope 6 Dominic Skeete





“We were excited to work with these very talented graphic designers and see Barbados through their creative lens, at the moment in our history when we transition to a Parliamentary Republic”, said NCF CEO Carol Roberts-Reifer who also reminded Barbadians that each copy is free.

“Collect your free copy at the NCF during our opening hours, but you must make haste; miss this and blame yourself!” she said.

Marketing Officer Ashley Dyall also added her excitement about the success of the initiative: “We have had persons calling to ask if they can have more than one poster and requesting to take several copies to their office for display”, said Dyall who added “the NCF will continue to fulfil its mandate of supporting and encouraging the entire Arts community especially as we celebrate momentous occasions like this the 55th year of Independence.”