Mental Health Issues Gain Light & Power’s Support

The Barbados Light & Power Company recently signed a new covenant agreement with The Barbados Alzheimer’s Association, joining millions across the globe in a campaign to raise awareness and support for mental health issues.

Under the arrangement, which covers a three-year period, Light & Power will work with the association to educate members of the Barbadian public about dementia and Alzheimer’s, as this is a critical step in helping to manage the disease.

According to the Association’s President Pamelia Brereton, “Many persons don’t recognize the seriousness of the disease since there is no cure, but there is much that can be done in terms of support during the period. We spend a lot of our time and resources building awareness and sensitizing persons about self-management or managing other persons under their care. We are also associated with other organizations and we look forward to the new partnership with Light & Power for new interventions and reaching even more people”.

During the presentation, Communications Advisor Nichole Scantlebury shared that, “The agreement not only comes on the heels of World Mental Health Day but Alzheimer Awareness month in September. We understand that issues surrounding Alzheimer’s and dementia are not limited to the elderly and that greater work is required within our communities. As a Company that focuses heavily on the health and wellbeing of our people, we are thankful for this opportunity to bolster the efforts of the Association to fight against stigma and improve the quality of life for persons living with this condition”

The Barbados Alzheimer’s Association is one of six organizations who have benefitted from Light & Power’s covenant agreement, which falls under the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program. Through covenants such as this, the Company hopes to make a meaningful and long-term impact in the communities where it works.