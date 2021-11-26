Light & Power Joins Fight for Better Access to Diabetes Care (hoping to divert from their Rate Increase Plan to the FTC)

During November, as the world turned its focus to better access to diabetes care, The Barbados Light & Power Company used their online platforms to amplify the voice of those living with the disease and contributed to the Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados‘ national blue dollar drive.

Hoping the move would lull the public away from ther desire to jack rates up in an economy where salaries don’t match This drive asked individuals to donate $2 to help provide medical care and supplies for children living with Type-1 Diabetes. On behalf of the Company, Technical Trainer and Type 2 Diabetic, Pedro Lawrence, was happy to hand over a cheque and jar filled with two-dollar bills, representing each employee, to the Association’s PR Officer, Kim Clarke.

Lawrence, commending Light & Power for the donation shared, “I know first-hand the challenges diabetics, especially those in Barbados, face and I am proud to be a part of an organization that acts when opportunities arise to make a difference. I am equally proud to make this donation on behalf of Managing Director Roger Blackman and all my colleagues.”

In expressing her gratitude on behalf of the Association, Clarke said, “The Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados is truly grateful to The Barbados Light & Power Company for their support of the Blue Dollar Drive. It will truly makes a difference to the children living with Type 1 Diabetes and it will definitely help us to improve the quality of life for them. I look forward to other Companies getting involved“.