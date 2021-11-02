GODDARD ENTERPRISES LTD CELEBRATES ITS 100TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THANKSGIVING SERVICE

“In times of celebration, we must first acknowledge God and not allow prosperity to lure us into embracing pride and self sufficiency as the main contributors to any success story of our lives.” Advice from the Rector of St John’s Parish Church, Rev. Anthony Harewood, as he delivered the homily at the 100th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service for Goddard Enterprises Ltd.

Members of the Goddard family, directors of the company, staff and business associates visited the rural church on Sunday October 10th 2021, to commemorate and celebrate the actions of the founder J.N Goddard who, over 100 years ago left that parish to venture to Bridgetown to sell his cow.

That journey signalled the start of the corporation which, on Wednesday 13th October, celebrated 100 years since the humble beginning of a small meat and grocery store in Bridgetown.

Though only a limited number of persons could physically attend the service due to covid-19 protocols, the service was streamed to hundreds of others who tuned in and watched from many of the 25 countries in which the company now operates.

Lessons were read by the last grandson and namesake of the founder, Joseph Goddard, who also served as the last direct family member to sit as Chairman of the now multinational organisation.

The other one was read by the present Chairman Charles Herbert, while the prayers were read in both English and Spanish by Chief Financial Officer Natasha Small and Luisann Rogers (wife of great grandson of the founder Chris Rogers) respectively. Many of the companies in the group are located in Spanish speaking Latin America.

CEO/ Managing Director Anthony Ali delivered remarks prior to the presentation of a cheque, by Colin Goddard, the longest serving grandson of the founder (48 1/2 years in the business), to the church, to help replace two of the windows on the Church View side of the building. Mr. Ali took the opportunity to thank all those who have played a part in the company’s success over the 100-year period. He expressed appreciation to staff – past and present, suppliers and partners, customers and shareholders.

Rev. Harewood also acknowledged the legacy left by the founding fathers of the company “a legacy to be cherished that will serve to reinforce in the minds of all persons, the importance of sincerity in offering quality service in the honour of God and to the benefit of humanity.”