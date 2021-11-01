CARICOM’s new Deputy Secretary-General set to take up office

by Bajan Reporter / November 1st, 2021

Dr Armstrong Alexis of Saint Lucia has been appointed as the new Deputy Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Dr Alexis takes up his post from 1 November 2021.

Dr Alexis was previously at the United Nations Development Programme where he has had a distinguished career in the Caribbean, the Pacific and Africa rising to the level of Deputy Resident Representative in Namibia.

The DSG brings a wealth of experience to the post having served as well with the Commonwealth Secretariat and at a high level in the public service of his native Saint Lucia.

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Dr Carla Barnett, in welcoming Dr Alexis said “he is an experienced international public servant who brings a solid record of performance at a high level. The Community and the Secretariat will undoubtedly benefit from his skills and vast experience. I am looking forward to him joining the team at the Secretariat as we continue to strive to provide effective and efficient service to the Community.”

Comments

