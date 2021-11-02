Bushy Park congratulates racer Zane Maloney

Bushy Park has sent congratulations to Zane Maloney, who finished fourth in the inaugural Formula Regional European Championship (FREC) by Alpine – certified by the FIA. During a campaign of 20 races at 10 circuits across Europe, which ended at Monza in Italy on Sunday (October 31),

Along with his French team-mates Hadrien David and Isack Hadjar, second and fifth in the standings, Zane made a significant contribution to the R-ace GP outfit winning the Team’s Championship. In Saturday’s race, the trio achieved a podium lock-out, as Hadrien claimed his second win of the year and Hadjar was crowned Rookie Champion, but it took until Sunday’s final for R-ace GP’s title to be confirmed, defeating ART Grand Prix, whose lead driver Gregoire Saucy was 2021 Driver’s Champion.

The new series was a merger between the former FREC and Formula Renault Eurocup and recognised by the world governing body as a stepping stone between Formula 4 and FIA Formula 3. Grids never fell below 30 cars, with a record of 36 entries for the final two weekends in Mugello and Monza, while highlights of the calendar included races supporting the Formula 1 grands prix in Italy, Spain and Monaco. The Championship also generated a worldwide following of more than 170 million through its social media platforms, on-line and print media and international television coverage.

Bushy Park Operations Manager Amy Willis said: “We have all been following Zane’s progress closely and were really pleased to see him back on the podium on Saturday. Zane has represented the island, Bushy Park Barbados and the rest of his sponsors with great commitment and passion and we applaud his successes. Hearing our National Anthem ring out across the streets of Monte Carlo after Zane’s victory in May was a special moment motor sport fans across the island will remember for a long time – and Zane and the team made that happen. Congratulations on a stellar year.”

For his part, 2019 British Formula 4 Champion Zane summed the year up in a Facebook post: “What a pleasure it has been to work with R-ace GP this year. Thank you to the team for everything! Thanks to all of my sponsors, coaches and supporters for all of your support and continuously pushing me to do my best. I walk away from this championship having gained great experience through the highs and lows and look forward to what the future holds.”

In addition to Bushy Park Barbados, Zane’s 2021 campaign has been supported by ADD Management, where he joined a small stable of drivers including McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris, Alpinestars, M Jet and Rock Hard Cement.