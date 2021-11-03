Acting PM Santia Bradshaw laments passing of Broadcaster Dennis Johnson

“Although it is difficult today to see beyond the sorrow; may looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow.”

These words of an unknown author seem most appropriate today as we try to come to grips with the passing of veteran broadcaster Dennis Johnson. They become even more touching as we consider the stealth with which death continuously takes from us those seemingly ubiquitous pieces that so smoothly and uneventfully come together to bring meaning to our day.

Just as smoothly, Dennis could slide from the passion-boiling seat of the commentator to the DJ’s station where, in a moment, he could soothe those same emotions with a tender voice and just the right music. He was the consummate radio host.

Interestingly though, while Dennis was well known as a radio personality, he left no doubt that his personality was far more than just radio. He was a Caribbean man, born in Grenada, schooled in Trinidad and Tobago and nurtured in Barbados. He saw and espoused the virtue and benefits of Caribbean people recognising, appreciating and living their oneness.

All Barbados will miss you, Dennis.

On behalf of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, the Government and people of Barbados, I extend deepest sympathy to his wife and children, the family of Starcom Network and his colleagues in the journalism and broadcasting fraternities. As you grieve, consider the words of this Hebrew proverb: “Say not in grief he is no more, but in thankfulness that he was”.