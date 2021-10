UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS, UK, CELCE POETRY EVENT: TOMORROW MORNING!

Tomorrow 20th October UK Time 2.00 p.m. for the CELCE Poetry and Nature Event, University of Leeds.

The theme is ‘Light‘. Barbados time: 9:00 am – ArtsEtc’s Linda Deane will be the eighth in the line-up, so that’s probably closer to 11 a.m our time.

A total of nine poets from across the world will present their work.