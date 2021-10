The Caribbean Science Fiction Network, Episode 6: “And Sometimes They Fly”

“You have the power…use it.”

Folklore, myth, superheroes. In this episode, Barbadian writer Robert Edison Sandiford explores our own Caribbean source of power in his novel And Sometimes They Fly. We talk about the role of the hero in the region as well as the Caribbean as a real place with real people. This may be fantasy but it’s also an assemblage of so much more.

Music credit: “Tempted to Touch” — Rupee