Temporary Delay in CT Services at the QEH

Barbadians are kindly asked to note that computerized tomography (CT) services provided by the hospital’s X-Ray and Imaging Department are delayed due to a problem with the Department’s CT machine. An assessment of the CT machine has identified the source of the issue and the necessary replacement parts have been procured and are on route to Barbados. As such, it is anticipated that CT services will be fully restored on or before Friday 5th November 2021.

In the interim, to ensure patients continue to receive the necessary care they require, outsourcing arrangements have been put in place for medically urgent CT scans. Conversely, patients whose CT scans are deemed to be non-urgent will be contacted to facilitate the rescheduling of their appointments.

The Board of Management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital regrets the disruption to the hospital’s CT service and the resulting inconvenience to patients, but assures the public that every effort is being made to restore CT services to the X-Ray and Imaging Department as soon as possible.