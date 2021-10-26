ST MARY’S STUDENTS RECEIVE GEL SCHOLARSHIPS

Two former St. Mary’s Primary school students have been awarded scholarships by Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) to facilitate their entry into secondary school.

Raziya Lyle-Alleyne and Ikuye Matherson, who received their prizes recently, were rewarded for their good work ethic, academic performance, positive attitude and helpfulness, while they were at primary school. Lyle-Alleyne is now a pupil at The Lodge School and Matherson is attending the Alleyne Secondary School.

During a short prize-giving presentation at the GEL Head Office recently, Lyle-Alleyne and Matherson said they were pleased that their overall performance and attitude had earned them the distinction, and promised that they would continue along that path at their new schools. They also said they were enjoying secondary school life even though they had only met their peers virtually and were having classes online.

GEL’s Head Office People Coordinator Valerie Lovell, who congratulated the students and presented them with their prizes, noted that the company had adopted St. Mary’s Primary some years ago and the annual award of scholarships was one of the many ways the company was involved with the school.

It had become an annual tradition, that following the announcement of the 11-plus examination results, all Class Four students of St. Mary’s would participate in a series of interactive pep talk sessions hosted by leading GEL officials on topics relevant to transitioning to secondary school life. Unfortunately, Covid-19 did not allow for this to happen this year, but Mrs Lovell said that the company still wanted to ensure that the scholarships were presented to continue to award deserving students.