Skip Marley and Tifa added to Football is Freedom event

Cedella Marley’s Football is Freedom inaugural event — a friendly international match between the National Women’s teams of Jamaica and Costa Rica, taking place at 5pm on October 24th at DVR PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale — has just received a boost of musical star power with the addition of Cedella’s son Skip Marley and dancehall star Tifa. The two popular Jamaican artists were announced today as special guest performers in the entertainment lineup. Tifa and the Grammy-nominated Skip Marley join an already stacked bill that includes DJ GQ (Y100 on iHeart, Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM), South Florida-based R&B artist Casely, and Costa Rica’s own, Byron Salas.

“Ball is life and music is life, so we’re bringing that type of vibe to Football is Freedom” offered Skip, who, like his legendary grandfather Bob Marley, is an avid soccer fan and player. The young Marley recently completed a string of live dates that included the Global Citizen Fest in NYC and two performance at Austin City Limits before returning home to Miami to film the official video for his brand new single “ Vibe (feat. Popcaan) .”

In addition to helping fund the new initiative, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to each national team. The “Reggae Girlz” (Jamaica) and “Las Sele” (Costa Rica) both arrive in South Florida on October 18th for a week of training and a two-game series. In adherence to FIFA-mandated COVID protocols, the delegations will be housed in protective isolation during the camp. The first match will be a closed-door scrimmage, and the finale will be a fundraising match open to the public.

The Reggae Girlz roster is as follows:

Sydney Schneider | Washington Spirit – Keeper

Swaby Chantelle | Glasgow Rangers FC – Defender

Jade Bailey | Liverpool FC – Midfielder

Vian Sampson | Charlton Atheletic – Midfielder

Konya Plummer | Orlando Pride (on loan to AIK Stockholm) – Defender

Chinyelu Asher | Washington Spirit – Midfielder

Kayla McKoy | Glasgow Rangers FC – Forward

Atlanta Primus | London City Lionesses – Forward

Khadija Shaw | Manchester City FC – Forward

Sashana Campbell | Unattached – Defender

Rebecca Spencer | Tottenham Hotspurs FC – Keeper

Allyson Swaby | AS Roma – Defender

Tierney Wiltshire | KUPS (Finland) – Midfielder

Drew Spence | Chelsea FC – Midfielder

Cheyna Matthews | Louisville FC – Forward

Marlo Sweatman | Haladas FC (Hungary) – Midfielder

Satara Murray | Bristol City FC – Defender

Yazmeen Jamieson | P18 IK (Sweden) – Keeper

Sade Adamolekun | University of Southern California – Midfielder

Trudi Carter | FC Gintra (Lithuania) – Forward

Kiki Van Zanten | University of Notre Dame – Forward

Football Is Freedom is presented by Cedella Marley Enterprises in association with Black Tower Agency. Other sponsors and partners include Visit Fort Lauderdale, KICS International, Bob Marley Foundation, Carib Brewery, Reggae Girlz Foundation, and Riddims Marketing.

Further details about the event and the initiative are available in the Football Is Freedom app, which can be downloaded in the Google Play and I Tunes stores October 16th.