REPORTS SUGGEST A VEHICULAR PASSENGER MURDERED IN KENDAL HILL AFTER COLLISION

Police are carrying out investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of Miguel Taitt, 28 years old, of Kendall Hill Christ Church, which occurred about 7:35 am on Friday October 15th, 2021, at Kendall Hill Road, Christ Church.

S U M M A R Y

Approximately 7:30 am on Friday, October 15th – Police at Oistins Precinct received information relative to a serious accident at Kendall Hill Christ Church.

By 7:35 am, police received another report indicating that gunshots were heard in same area and a man appeared to be injured.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the motionless body of the deceased lying beside the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was identified by his next of kin.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211, Oistins Police at 418-2612, Crime Stoppers at 1800TIPS (8477) or any police station.