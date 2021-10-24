Quick Bit IT Solutions – Look out for an almost indestructible charging cord!

Tired of cords your phone came with mashing up? Stumpy length and hell to use while recharging?

You may need to call Oliver Holder at Quick Bit IT Solutions, he has cords that can be 6 feet long and use a swivel while reboosting your game or device!

I chose a purple cord, with magnetic adapters for Type-C, Lightning/iOS or regular Android – they are tough, two new kittens keep trying to play with it like a new chew toy but it’s still charging!

The cord also replensihes at a faster rate than I’m accustomed, so it’s very convenient – especially if your device is designed to have a rapid recharge. The magnetic clips are powerful, I use a Cubot King Kong 3 and it’s heavy, but the magnetic attraction is stronger than Erik Lensherr!

Best thing to do is call Oliver at 824-5618 and you can also ask about his Nylon 6-In-1 magnetic cable.