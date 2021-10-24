Quick Bit IT Solutions – Look out for an almost indestructible charging cord!

by AirBourne / October 24th, 2021

Tired of cords your phone came with mashing up? Stumpy length and hell to use while recharging?

You may need to call Oliver Holder at Quick Bit IT Solutions, he has cords that can be 6 feet long and use a swivel while reboosting your game or device!

I chose a purple cord, with magnetic adapters for Type-C, Lightning/iOS or regular Android – they are tough, two new kittens keep trying to play with it like a new chew toy but it’s still charging!

The cord also replensihes at a faster rate than I’m accustomed, so it’s very convenient – especially if your device is designed to have a rapid recharge. The magnetic clips are powerful, I use a Cubot King Kong 3 and it’s heavy, but the magnetic attraction is stronger than Erik Lensherr!

Best thing to do is call Oliver at 824-5618 and you can also ask about his Nylon 6-In-1 magnetic cable.

2021 10 13 14.23.28
I reuse the bag it came with, Oliver delivers to your door for purchases $30 and over!
2021 10 13 14.25.33
The cord is way longer than I need but now I can browse and charge at the same time with ease!
2021 10 13 14.26.45
For all the Apple addicts out there? This Android user looks on in disdain...

2021 10 13 14.26.56
The port my Cubot King Kong 3 needs, charges faster than the manufacturer's gear LOL!
2021 10 13 14.27.14
Those with Samsung or XiaoMi etc. with regular Android ports...

