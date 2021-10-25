Prop Gun Tragedies: Fuel for Cancel Culture? Do CGI & Foley artists gain?

First of all, let’s be clear, I’m politically incorrect – I have called Chinese, Korean or Japanese people as one generic term of Oriental and I do not see myself as racist. Making jokes how some of them eat centipedes don’t bother me as there is proof on YouTube which has scads of recipes to devour those poisonous creatures!

I think Pepe LePew is funny as hell (he was based in part on Charles Boyer)! Most of my pals who really know me, understand while I may play Santa? I am no great fan of Christmas – however, I see nothing wrong with “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and don’t feel it’s a date rape song…

I bring up these to establish in the New Millennium there is this recent phenomenon known as Cancel Culture, the areas mentioned are where I feel it has gone too far. How does this tie in to the recent tragedy with Alec Baldwin?

Jon Erik Hexum was the hero and went on to play in Cover Up which is how fashion models were really spies.

“Jon-Erik Hexum was at the pinnacle of his life and career when he accidentally shot himself with a half-loaded prop gun while fooling around playing Russian roulette on the set,” (Jennifer O’Neill) shared.

The 28-year-old son of martial arts icon and legendary screen star Bruce Lee was killed in a freak accident on the set of “The Crow” on March 30, 1993, when fellow actor Michael Massee was supposed to shoot him at close range with a harmless pistol. But when Massee fired the .44 Magnum revolver, the gunpowder in the blank cartridge ignited a bullet fragment that became embedded in the barrel — propelling it into Lee’s body about 15 feet away at the Carolco Studios in Wilmington, North Carolina…

The actor almost retired for good and only returned long after the horiffic mishap, 1984 and 1993 are not so far apart – however USA is known for persisting in guns when the original laws were drafted in a period when a musket took took five minutes to load a single ball and now four year olds can lock and load an assault rifle in less than 30 seconds?

28 years later and Alec Baldwin has his own personal hell yet is reminded of a Tweet he typed over a cop taking the life of another victim? Now there are questions if the safety mechanisms in place were the best.

Cancel Culture now may have its rightful say in this mess, and employing cinematic Technology in place since Avatar and Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame these could provide the sad conclusion to an era of action films with live ammunition, period? Foley artists add noises after a film was completed, while CGI for the uninitiated is Computer Generated Images…

Why not ban real guns period and the same way there are lightsabres and Mjolnir etc, can’t we just use CGI and Foley artists to imply gunfights at any corral – Okay or not? Maybe the National Rifle Association is scared it could mean a death knell for gun sales, cigarettes are still around despite more than one movie against them?

Just don’t judge a tragedy before you actually experience the horror, we’ve had too many instances globally, be it in war or fiction where being Trigger Happy served no one.