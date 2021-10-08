NCF’s Writers’ Clinic offers insightful sessions

The National Cultural Foundation has resumed its Writers’ Clinic which is aimed at helping writers to better hone their skills and take their writing to another level.

The free monthly programmes seek to provide training for Literary Arts practitioners, however the NCF has also structured the sessions to cater to members of the public who are desirous of telling their stories but lack training.

This year’s programme does not only focus on book and poetry writing. There is also a special focus on assisting writers to develop their skillset in non-traditional methods of communication such as social media, blogs and digital writing.

The first online session of the clinic started on Saturday, September 4th featuring Bajan author and educator Wayne Jordan on the subject Self-Publishing 101. That session saw 35 people benefitting from his expertise.

Coordinator of the Writers’ Clinic, NCF’s Literary Arts Officer Karra Price, said she was pleased with the response and feedback from the first session. She promised participants that there will be more informative, engaging and insightful sessions coming in the months ahead.

Price added: “Our goal is to train writers at all levels and so far we have been able to meet our objectives. We have some extraordinary segments lined up and we can’t wait to share our knowledge with the community.”

Other upcoming sessions, which are running down to July 9, 2022, will cover the following topics: Blog Writing 101, Tips for Getting a Literary Agent, Writing for Children, Digital Journalism, Guide to Sports Writing, Copywriting: Writing Content that Sells, Getting Published and Poetry for Beginners.

To be a part of the Writers’ Clinic sessions email karra-price@ncf.bb or call 417-6625. You can also log on to the NCF’s Facebook page or @thencfBarbados on Instagram for more information on the facilitators and any changes to the schedule.