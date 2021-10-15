Missing Man of Newcastle, St John – Virgil Bascombe

by Bajan Reporter / October 15th, 2021

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing man. He is Virgil Bascombe, a 52-year-old British national last resided in Newcastle, St. John. He was last seen there between 8:00 a.m. on October 13, 2021, and 12:45 p.m. on October 14, 2021, and has not returned.

Description:

<strong>Virgil Bascombe</strong> is approximately 6 foot 3 inches tall, has a muscular build, and a dark complexion. His face is oval, he has short dreadlocks, a bulbous nose, large eyes, and thick lips. He walks with a limp and speaks with a British accent.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Virgil Bascombe is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at telephone number 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
