Late Opening for Revenue Authority on Friday Morning

by Bajan Reporter / October 28th, 2021

The Barbados Revenue Authority advises the public that all of its offices will open for business at 9:30 am on Friday 29th October 2021.

The Authority reminds taxpayers that payments for all income and value added taxes can be made online in TAMIS. Additionally, payments for land tax can be made online via the EZpay and SurePay platforms or over-the-counter at all SurePay locations. Queries should be submitted via email to bramail@bra.gov.bb.

Taxpayers are asked to arrange their business accordingly during this time. The Authority will resume normal operations on Monday November 1, 2021.

