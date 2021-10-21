GEL COMPANIES DONATE VACCINATION VAN TO BDF

by Bajan Reporter / October 21st, 2021

Barbados’ efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19 got some added help on Tuesday with the donation of a mobile vaccination unit to the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) from the twelve local companies in the Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) group.
The fully branded Nissan Urvan 2020, which will be part of the country’s mobile vaccination programme, is expected to be on the road in a few days, taking BDF medical personnel into communities to vaccinate and educate people about the virus and the value of vaccination.
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GEL, Anthony Ali, presented the vehicle’s keys to Chief of Staff of the BDF, Commodore Errington Shurland. Ali told Commodore Shurland that the GEL Group recognised and applauded the BDF for its work in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 and was 100 per cent behind them and appreciated their efforts.

Ali noted that there were many difficulties which the country has been facing since Covid-19 entered Barbados. He said that GEL went through some troubling periods trying to keep its businesses afloat amid curfew, lockdowns and with employees absent due to Covid-related illness. As a group, he explained, GEL recognised that it was their corporate responsibility to do something to help in the fight against the spread of the disease as well as to help Barbados in its recovery.

The fully branded Nissan Urvan 2020 which was presented to the BDF

The fully branded Nissan Urvan 2020 which was presented to the BDF

Ali added that he hoped other organisations would come forward and play a role in this recovery. He explained that the coming months, which will see the start of the tourist season, were critical for the country, but people were nervous, adding that it was therefore important for visitors be able to recognise that Barbados was a safe and beautiful place.

The idea to donate the mobile vaccine unit came from GEL’s Divisional Financial Controller for Automotive, Andrez Greene, while in conversation with Stephanie Catling-Birmingham, the Divisional People Manager responsible for Automotive and Talent Development, who ran with the idea.

Ali said when the managers of each of the companies were asked, they unanimously agreed to be involved in providing the $100 000 van, since they realized that it was important to give back to the people of Barbados and it tied in well with the company’s 100th anniversary which was celebrated last Wednesday 13th October 2021.

CEO/Managing Director GEL Anthony Ali and Chief of Staff of the BDF, Commodore Shurland elbow bump shortly after the presentation of the keys to the van. Witnessing the presentation are from left the General Managers of the various GEL companies - Winston Thompson from Precision Packaging, Paul Evelyn Caribbean Label Craft, Nicholas Mackie Courtesy Garage, Rakeesh Barnard Purity Bakeries, Nicholas Mouttett CEO Manufacturing, Rickardo Strickland McBride Caribbean Ltd (partly Hidden), Vidia Woods Hanschell Inniss. From right - Driver of the vehicle Kevin Sinckler, Dr. Elizabeth Ferdinand Co-Coordinator of the Vaccination Programme, Warrant Officer Christopher Blenman, Major David Clarke Co-Coordinator of the Vaccination Programme.

CEO/Managing Director GEL Anthony Ali and Chief of Staff of the BDF, Commodore Shurland elbow bump shortly after the presentation of the keys to the van. Witnessing the presentation are from left the General Managers of the various GEL companies – Winston Thompson from Precision Packaging, Paul Evelyn Caribbean Label Craft, Nicholas Mackie Courtesy Garage, Rakeesh Barnard Purity Bakeries, Nicholas Mouttett CEO Manufacturing, Rickardo Strickland McBride Caribbean Ltd (partly Hidden), Vidia Woods Hanschell Inniss. From right – Driver of the vehicle Kevin Sinckler, Dr. Elizabeth Ferdinand Co-Coordinator of the Vaccination Programme, Warrant Officer Christopher Blenman, Major David Clarke Co-Coordinator of the Vaccination Programme.

In response, Commodore Shurland said he accepted the mobile unit with profound gratitude adding that the fight against the spread of the virus was the responsibility of the whole society. He commented that it was a critical and timely donation that would extend the vaccine outreach. He also acknowledged that it was a clear indication of the corporate social responsibility of the company and confirmed that the van will be well used. He added that he was sure that the Government, Prime Minister Mia Mottley and the people of Barbados would appreciate this gesture.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Cloud Vision Academy 2022 Sept 336x280 1
  • SG Coop Ad Gift Vouchers 336 x 280
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1