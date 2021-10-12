Emera trains SJPI Students

Emera Caribbean and the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) are doing their part to ensure the workforce is ready, as Barbados transitions to become carbon neutral by 2030 by deploying renewable energy solutions throughout the island.

Kamal Seale, Systems Engineer, Emera Caribbean Renewables, explained “the on the job work experience included safety training, roof top solar PV and residential battery energy storage projects, and exposure to maintenance of a ground mount Solar farm.

He added; “For six weeks students were paired with our technicians as they worked on our projects allowing them detailed instruction and immediate feedback to their queries.”

Neilsen Beneby, Renewable Energy Manager, Emera Caribbean Renewables explained, “We are very cognizant of our corporate and social responsibility to not only provide best in class renewable energy solutions to our customers but to also invest in the human capital to service the products that this nation will depend as we work towards a future of energy independence.” He added. ” We also made a sizeable donation of material to SJPI in an effort to promote a hands on training component of the various technologies that students will interact with as they prepare for life beyond the classroom.”

Audrey Jones-Drayton, currently the Officer-in-Charge, of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) confirmed that Industrial attachments such as that with Emera were an important aspect of the Institute’s offering.

She said, “We are grateful to Emera for coming on stream as each student is expected to complete hands-on training in a real work environment. This allows them to practice and refine their skills“.

Ms. Jones-Drayton added, “We therefore invite other companies to participate in this programme despite the challenges of the current environment tbecause national development, in terms of having a skilled workforce, is critical and must continue.”