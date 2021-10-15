Dominican Republic’s Health Minister – The goal is to vaccinate 70% with two doses

The DR’s Public Health Minister Daniel Rivera says new measures require the presentation of vaccination cards for Dominicans to enter public places and use public transport will be removed once 70% of the population has the two doses. Dr. Rivera says 70.3% of the population has at least one dose and on average 60% of the population is fully vaccinated. But there are still provinces where only 50% of the population has two doses.

The new measures in place seek to encourage Dominicans to get vaccinated. The government says the measures are working and thousands have been visiting the vaccination stations to get the jab.

The government announced tourists will not need to present vaccination cards to enter businesses nor take public transit.