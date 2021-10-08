Criminal Charges Update: Lemario DeCoursey Gill

by DevilsAdvocate / October 8th, 2021

Lemario DeCoursey Gill, 30 years of Clinkett’s Gardens, Saint Lucy, who has been charged with several serious criminal offences, appeared before Acting Magistrate Kystal Delaney at the District “A” Traffic court on Thursday 7th October 2021.

He was not required to enter a plea to any of the indictable offences.

He was not required to enter a plea to any of the indictable offences.

He was remanded in custody at Her Majesty’s Prisons, Dodds, St. Philip, and will reappear at same court on November 4th, 2021.

  • Stephen Griffith – Inspector;
    c/o Police Public Relations Officer,
    Royal Barbados Police Force
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Cloud Vision Academy 2022 Sept 336x280 1
  • SG Coop Ad Gift Vouchers 336 x 280
  • 120x600 GEL 100th Anniversary Comp