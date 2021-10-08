Criminal Charges Update: Lemario DeCoursey Gill

Lemario DeCoursey Gill, 30 years of Clinkett’s Gardens, Saint Lucy, who has been charged with several serious criminal offences, appeared before Acting Magistrate Kystal Delaney at the District “A” Traffic court on Thursday 7th October 2021.

He was remanded in custody at Her Majesty’s Prisons, Dodds, St. Philip, and will reappear at same court on November 4th, 2021.