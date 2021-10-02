Clinketts Gardens, St Lucy man is most recent Wanted by the RBPF

by DevilsAdvocate / October 2nd, 2021

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a Wanted Man. He is Lemario De-Coursey Gill, whose last known address was Clinketts Gardens, St. Lucy. He is wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

Detailed Description

<strong>Lemario De-coursey Gill</strong> is approximately five (5) feet eight (8) inches tall, of brown complexion, and of slim build. He wears his hair in a plaited hairstyle, has an oval shaped face and a broad nose.

Lemario De-coursey Gill is advised that he can present himself to the Major Crime Unit, The Glebe Police Station, St. George accompanied by an Attorney-At-Law of his choice.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Lemario De-coursey Gill is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at telephone number 430-7192, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist Wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
