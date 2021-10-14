Champeon sings one for the ‘Girls’

With the current plethora of in-person events and the return of physical Carnival celebrations throughout the diaspora, all-round entertainer and artiste Champeon has brought forward a fresh Soca song that is dedicated to the ladies. The new release is aptly titled “Girls”.

“Girls” is described as a dance-party Soca track that shines the spotlight on the ladies of the world (especially those seen at Caribbean music events) who express their confidence through their appearance, body movements and party stamina regardless of age, shape or fitness level.

The new track which was written by Champeon and arranged, produced & engineered by Jelani Harris (Studio 23 Music Group) has already gained positive reviews from listeners for its infectious beat, the fun, instructional nature of its lyrics and its year-round summer vibe.

The T&T-born, South Carolina-based Champeon, whose real name is Ronnel Ramirez has previously recorded and released both Groovy & Power Soca as well as Reggae and World music songs and seamlessly adapted his style and delivery on this latest offering.

He shared, ‘The drums on the beat and the vibes of the track inspired me to go in a different head space when writing Girls. The experience was different for me because I never created a track with that particular tempo and dance instruction vibe, however, the final product shows my ability as an artiste to flow and create on any riddim. Also, the beat itself is so hard-hitting, that it makes you want to wine, dance and forget about all your problems.’

With an accompanying music video produced by LC Film Production, the song that is being viewed by many as ideal for a Tik Tok dance challenge is gearing up to be the bubbling anthem for females of all backgrounds and body types in the future fetes and festivals.

Champeon who recently hosted his own talk show “Limin with Champeon” for Caribbean Life Television in Atlanta is putting the finishing touches on his album entitled “The Real Champeon” which would showcase his musical versatility on different production styles across multiple genres.

His ultimate goal is to make music for the world to embrace and love, and he remains devoted to improving his craft and to increasing his knowledge of the music art-form.

He continues to be grateful to the public for all of the support and urges music fans to follow him on social media as well as to request his latest ‘Girls’ on the radio and stream it online.

Enjoy Champeon’s new 2021 Soca track ‘Girls’ on YouTube