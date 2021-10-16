CARICOM SECRETARIAT INSIST ON STAFF GETTING VACCINE OR TESTED

by Bajan Reporter / October 16th, 2021

The CARICOM Secretariat has instituted measures as of 1st October, 2021 with respect to access to its offices across the Region in order to provide a safe working environment for its staff, in keeping with attempts to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

These measures include proof of vaccination for staff members and all persons seeking to enter our offices to do business. Staff members and members of the public who are not vaccinated would require a PCR test no older than seven (7) days to enter the offices.

