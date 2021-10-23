Caribbean book popular at Dubai Expo, “Plastered in Pretty” by N.C. Marks

How to stand out at the world’s fair in 2021? Perhaps by topping your nation’s “achievements” with works of culture. At the Dubai Expo, which opened on October 1, 2021, “Visitors to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Pavilion got EXCITED when they saw the cover of N C Marks Plastered in Pretty!” posted events planner Latoya DeRoche-John on Facebook (10.10.21).

The pop culture novel became an instant must-have. “Oooooh so nice… pretty… Beautiful,” were the expressions of the visitors. “We shared with them that the cover actually won an Award for its beauty!” said DeRoche-John.

With “Invest SVG” at the helm, SVG is among the near 200 countries showcasing their culture, science, architecture, tourism, investment prospects, and other areas of national excellence at the Expo.

The large and richly promoted international exhibition runs until March 31, 2022. “At the Expo in Dubai, global exposure for Plastered in Pretty and Vincentian literature is simply phenomenal,” said N.C. Marks, author of Plastered in Pretty.