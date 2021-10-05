Calling All Artists: Bridgetown US Embassy and NCF Team Up for Hip Hop Workshop

The U.S. Embassy in association with the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) will present the Next Level Hip Hop Exchange, a two-week intensive arts residency, from November 1-12.

Four American hip hop artists – Aysha Upchurch (dance), UnLearn the World (MC), Vincent “GYREFUNK” Czekus (beat maker), and J Muzacz (aerosol art) – will join videographer, Anthony “Mogli” Maureal, and site manager, Queen Herawin, to collaborate with local artists to promote cross-cultural creative exchange, conflict transformation, and deepen the international network of hip hop artists.

To participate, applicants can submit a video of their work, two minutes maximum, to join one of the four workshops. The deadline for applications is October 14, 2021. Limited spaces are available as strict COVID protocols will be observed.

There will be an informational discussion at 5:30pm on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 on the U.S. Embassy’s Facebook page for artists interested in participating in the program. For further information and registration guidelines email: alicia-payne-hurley@ncf.bb