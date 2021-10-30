BWA – Progress for Burst Main in Cattlewash, St Joseph

The Barbados Water Authority continues to update residents of St. Joseph and St. Andrew that the installation a new 10-inch main at Cattlewash, St. Joseph is in progress.

The BWA crews continue to work on laying the 650 meters of new main and this process is approximately 30% complete.

Once the new main has been installed, it will have to be pressure tested and sanitized before the service is restored to residents.

The Authority will continue to assist residents in the affected districts via water tanker service while work is ongoing.

The BWA thanks its customers for their understanding and continued patience and will continue to provide updates on this work.