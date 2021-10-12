BWA Installing New Meters and Servicing Valve early Tomorrow 13th Oct, 2021

The Barbados Water Authority advises residents of St. Michael and Christ Church that on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. crews will be installing meters and servicing a valve near the entrance to the SJPI which may result in water outages and low pressure to residents in:

St. Michael

Kent

Upton

Fort George Heights

Wildey

Clapham

Highgate Gardens

Upper Collymore Rock

Flagstaff

Pine

Christ Church

South Ridge

St. David’s

Vauxhall

Warners Park

Sargeant’s Village

and surrounding districts.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water for use during this time. The Authority will make every effort to assist residents and businesses in the affected areas via tanker as a temporary measure and apologizes for the inconvenience this service disruption may cause.