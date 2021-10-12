BWA Installing New Meters and Servicing Valve early Tomorrow 13th Oct, 2021

by Bajan Reporter / October 12th, 2021

The Barbados Water Authority advises residents of St. Michael and Christ Church that on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. crews will be installing meters and servicing a valve near the entrance to the SJPI which may result in water outages and low pressure to residents in:

St. Michael

  • Kent
  • Upton
  • Fort George Heights
  • Wildey
  • Clapham
  • Highgate Gardens
  • Upper Collymore Rock
  • Flagstaff
  • Pine

Christ Church

  • South Ridge
  • St. David’s
  • Vauxhall
  • Warners Park
  • Sargeant’s Village

and surrounding districts.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water for use during this time. The Authority will make every effort to assist residents and businesses in the affected areas via tanker as a temporary measure and apologizes for the inconvenience this service disruption may cause.

