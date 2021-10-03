BRA’s Customer Service Centre Moves Online Temporarily

The Barbados Revenue Authority Customer Service Centre will move online temporarily to promote the use of its new Contact Centre. The Authority advises the public, that only cash and cheque payments including those for licensing transactions will be facilitated at our payment locations.

For Customer Service queries the public may call our new Contact Centre number at 429-ETAX or 429-3829 or submit queries via email to bramail@bra.gov.bb, for assistance with registrations, tax filing, tax clearance certificates, vehicle licensing guidance, land valuation services and any other general enquiries.

Persons are encouraged to make payments online wherever possible. TAMIS payments can be made online at https://tamis.bra.gov.bb and Land Tax payments can be made online at ezpay.gov.bb, with the Payce Digital App and using SurePay Online and SurePay physical outlets. Additionally, applications for vehicle registration, vistors’ permits and general licensing services can be made online at portal.bra.gov.bb.

The Authority’s drop boxes will remain available for making payments by cheque. Payments using this method must be placed in a sealed envelope and must be accompanied by supporting documents or a note detailing the specifics of the payment.

The Authority looks forward to the public’s cooperation in using these available service options as it works to enhance its service delivery.