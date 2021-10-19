BENJE PUTS HIS PRODUCER CAP ON FOR THE BAHAR RIDDIM

Saint Lucia/Bahamas based producer and performing artiste Benje has been busy under the lockdowns and curfews of the pandemic! When performing at venues paused, he put down the artiste cap and put on his producer cap, to work on one of the hottest riddims to hit the Caribbean for 2022.

The Bahar Riddim pays homage to Bahamian Musical Artistes; collaborating with young and upcoming artistes as well as seasoned artistes, giving them a good taste of Saint Lucian flavoured riddims, mixing it up with catchy lyrics and 100% Bahamian personality. The riddim screams energy, passion and of course; rhythm!

This riddim was produced by Benje himself – Benjamin Alexander out of Saint Lucia. Mixed and Mastered by Minor Productions (Yannick Plante) Saint Lucia. Guitars and Bass was provided by Dwight Florent of Saint Lucia (currently touring with Morgan Heritage). Vocals recorded at Got Styx Studios (Frederick ‘Got Styx’ Seymour). Let’s look at the artistes and the tracks we can expect on the Bahar Riddim.

Nishie L.S. is known as one of Bahamas’ most spicy entertainers to date (known for her hit ‘Loose Me’) and she is never afraid to push the envelope on her vocal ability. She penned ‘Gimme De Music’ adding her sauciness to rake and scrape; a welcome addition to the riddim!

Khreasel Da Phoenix is one the up-and-coming Bahamian Queens on the music scene and she didn’t come to play! ‘I Cyah Wait’ was written by the songstress herself with some input from Benjamin ‘Benje’ Alexander. A great instalment to your music to hype up your next outing!

Shine 242’s music has been in our ears for a while now (Feel Like Winin’) (Down Deh Yo – Paradise Riddim) and he continues to flow with ‘All the Way‘, written by Benjamin ‘Benje’ Alexander, taking us to musical heights!

The Legendary Lady E puts her pen to paper, as she releases ‘Sneaky Link’ on the riddim. This power packed collab will have you singing along as you enjoy smart lyrics mixed with sweet music!