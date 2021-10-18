BDF joins forces with Maritime Affairs Ministry to host Fishing Vessel Operations Course

The Barbados Defence Force (BDF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy, Division of Fisheries, recently concluded the Fishing Vessel Operations Course 2021.

The course, facilitated by the BDF maritime unit, the Barbados Coast Guard (BCG), catered to participants from the BCG, the Barbados Regiment, Barbados Cadet Corps and the Royal Barbados Police Force.

The aim of the Course was to improve and train on enhanced methods of fishing vessel operations, while coordinating inter-agency synergies, geared towards the protection and security of Barbados’ Blue Economy. Subject matter covered but not limited to included; Crew Management, Safety Of Life At Sea, Voyage Preparations, Towing Drills, Communications and Maritime Law Enforcement.

The BDF Fishing Vessel Operations Course highlighted the fact that in this multifaceted environment, inclusive of multiple stakeholders with common objectives, success is even more underpinned by the three (3) C’s; collaboration, coordination and communication.

This Course demonstrates that partner – synergies, augmented by coordinated training, indicates that all threats are not necessarily transnational in nature, but relates to any hazard that poses a threat or risk to the economic fabric of our country.