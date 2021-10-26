Barbadian Communicator to deliver Research Study on Public Relations and Gender-Based Violence

The Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC) will host another in its series of research seminars this coming Wednesday, October 27, with Barbadian public relations consultant Dr. Pamala Proverbs, exploring the topics of public relations and gender-based violence.

Dr. Proverbs will be presenting specifically on the topic ‘Expanding the Boundaries of Public Relations Research to Build a Framework to Address Episodic Framing of Gender-Based Violence in the Caribbean‘. This was the focus of her dissertation, which looked at the issue of gender-based violence, with the view of creating a framework for communicating about the issue, so that there is no further victimization of the estimated 1 in 3 women who have been exposed to such violence.

The one-hour session promises to be engaging and thought-provoking, as she delves into her research, which draws on news reports from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and her native country Barbados, and makes recommendations on how to address negative media categorization of victims. In it, she also proposes a new definition for public relations, which classifies the profession as both a science and an art, and identifies its role as supporting not only the interest of organizations, but individuals and causes.

Proverbs is a graduate of CARIMAC, where she earned a BA (Hons.). She holds an MBA from the University of Surrey, and a Masters in Strategic Public Relations from George Washington University. Subsequently, she pursued her PhD in Public Relations from the College of Journalism and Communication, University of Florida. Prior to that, she attained a Certificate in Gender and Development from the University of Florida Center for Gender, Sexualities, and Women’s Studies Research.

Apart from research on gender and development, her other research interests include corporate social responsibility, crisis communications, agenda building and agenda setting. Also a published author, Dr. Proverbs has collaborated on several publications, among them a book chapter entitled – Political Public Relations in a Changing World: Implications for Future Theory and Practice in the book Political Public Relations: Concepts, Principles and Applications.

Dr. Proverbs is the owner of the boutique public relations agency, PRMR Inc. located in Bridgetown, Barbados, and possesses over 25 years’ experience in the field. Also of note, is that she is the only public relations professional in the region, accredited by both the Public Relations Society of America and the International Association of Business Communicators.