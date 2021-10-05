Apes Hill blaze takes 93 year old woman, Police want to know why

Members of the Royal Barbados Police Force are busy solving what led to a house fire and an unnatural death which occurred about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday 5th October 2021 at Water Hall Road, Apes Hill, St. James.

C I R C U M S T A N C E S

On that date in question, officers got a tip off about a house fire in Waterhall Road, Apes Hill, St. James. On arrival, the body of a female was discovered in the rear bedroom of that residence. This female was later identified as Vitrose Hinds, 93 years, who resided alone at the said residence.

Barbados Fire Service personnel from the Arch Hall Fire Station, assisted by some residents who responded, extinguished the fire, which appeared to have started in the back bedroom of the residence.

The Royal Barbados Police Force expresses its condolences to the deceased’s family on the tragic loss of their loved one.