Work Continues to Address Electrical Issues at BWA’s Pumping Station

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to update how work is ongoing for correcting an electrical issue at one of their central pumping stations.

While repairs are underway, customers in some Christ Church and St. George districts may experience low pressure or outages.

These areas may include Bannantyne, Boarded Hall, Brereton, Buttals Tenantry, Campaign Castle, Constant, Cox Road, Dayrell’s Hill, Eastlyn, Edey Village, First Step, Frere Pilgrim, Good Intent, Hannays Valley, Lower Brighton, Lower Greys, Manning’s Village, South District, Dash Valley, St. David’s, Walkers Valley, Watts Village, Waverley Cot, Windsor Tenantry and surrounding districts.

Water tankers will continue to assist residents as a temporary measure.

The BWA apologises for the inconvenience this service disruption may cause.