“What’s on my mind?” by Krystle Howell (Pandemic Thoughts)

Why do we keep doing the same thing with regards to covid and curfews and expecting a different result?

Why do we keep taking the “easy” way out when it just makes a bigger mess for us all down the road?

Why do we think it makes sense to allow persons to congregate in a bank, supermarket, church, etc during the day but then can’t ease out to meet their side piece at night? Because THIS is somehow a bigger risk…? #mekitmeksense

Why haven’t we, a whole year later, implemented safety protocols by industry that are strictly enforced so that people do not inadvertently endanger themselves and others?

Last I checked, covid isn’t time specific, and allowing day time business to continue to “save the economy” while night time business dies shows a lack of understanding as to how our economy really works…or is tourism and its by products no longer our business, but supermarkets, banks, and churches are?

I would have thought, over a year in, that when I go to any establishment or event, that there would be a system in place that minimises my interaction outside of the bubble I came with, that sanitizing would be common place, masks as mandatory as practical and this new way of doing business would be so common place, it would just be par for the course…

Instead, I’m still risking rubbing up pun people depending on which popular supermarket I visit, while to slip out and get an ice cream from Chefette to satisfy a night time craving could land me up Dodds (RIP Hamenauth Sarendranauth)

We should, by now, know the CONSISTENTLY APPLIED protocols for attending:

supermarkets

banks

churches

gyms

outdoor events

restaurants

and so on

If for example, a restaurant has a maximum capacity of 20 persons to practice safe indoor dining, then any additional persons should only be allowed to do curbside pick up. Cutting this activity off at 6, 9 or 11pm doesn’t reduce the risk of transmission. If anything it increases it as more people will be rushing to get their order in before the curfew…

We should have the covid monitoring unit (if that’s even still functioning) performing random, periodic, surprise business and event checks to ensure that all legislated protocols are being practised and enforce tiered penalties for those that break them depending on the severity of the breach.

Instead, we’re still bullying big RH people with curfews and vaccine pressure like this will be the end to all our problems, when it won’t.

But we like it so, so I gine go back in my lil corner and keep quiet before I land myself in hot water.

