Virginia Sculptor sends image of Arthur Ashe Monument for tribute to the tennis legend

Paul DiPasquale, Master Sculpture, of Richmond, Virginia has granted H.R. 1242 Resilience Project, one time authorization to reproduce the iconic Arthur Ashe Monument for a tribute to the tennis legend. H.R. 1242 Resilience Project plans to reproduce the image on a banner and have it on display during the 2021 US Open.

We feel this monument can be another catalyst for children to start dreaming again, said Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project. Mooney is no stranger to the State of Virginia. After rowing across the Atlantic Ocean for HIV/AIDS awareness, Mooney and his rowboat, Spirit of Malabo docked in Norfolk, Virginia before continuing to New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

Governor Ralph Northam sent a letter congratulating him on his row. That letter joined a time capsule, which is buried in Equatorial Guinea, commemorating the 400 years of African American History. H.R. 1242 Resilience Project coordinates a sidewalk prayer in honor of Arthur Ashe on August 29, which coincides with National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Arthur Ashe died of AIDS in 1993.