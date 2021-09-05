Virginia Sculptor sends image of Arthur Ashe Monument for tribute to the tennis legend

by Bajan Reporter / September 5th, 2021

Paul DiPasquale, Master Sculpture, of Richmond, Virginia has granted H.R. 1242 Resilience Project, one time authorization to reproduce the iconic Arthur Ashe Monument for a tribute to the tennis legend. H.R. 1242 Resilience Project plans to reproduce the image on a banner and have it on display during the 2021 US Open.

The bronze sculpture shows Arthur Ashe holding books and a tennis racket with children looking upward. Among other things, <strong>H.R. 1242 Resilience Project</strong> is collecting tennis rackets, tennis bags, tennis balls, books, and school supplies for children during the US Open.

The bronze sculpture shows Arthur Ashe holding books and a tennis racket with children looking upward. Among other things, H.R. 1242 Resilience Project is collecting tennis rackets, tennis bags, tennis balls, books, and school supplies for children during the US Open.

We feel this monument can be another catalyst for children to start dreaming again, said Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project. Mooney is no stranger to the State of Virginia. After rowing across the Atlantic Ocean for HIV/AIDS awareness, Mooney and his rowboat, Spirit of Malabo docked in Norfolk, Virginia before continuing to New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

Don Victor Mooney and his boat, Spirit of Malabo docks in Norfolk, Virgina after rowing across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa. He then continued to New York's Brooklyn Bridge.

Don Victor Mooney and his boat, Spirit of Malabo docks in Norfolk, Virgina after rowing across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa. He then continued to New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

Governor Ralph Northam sent a letter congratulating him on his row. That letter joined a time capsule, which is buried in Equatorial Guinea, commemorating the 400 years of African American History. H.R. 1242 Resilience Project coordinates a sidewalk prayer in honor of Arthur Ashe on August 29, which coincides with National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Arthur Ashe died of AIDS in 1993.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Cloud Vision Academy 2022 Sept 336x280 1
  • SouGrfx Co Op Ad 336 x 280 01
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen